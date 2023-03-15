Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Controlled burn gets out of control, now contained south of Pueblo

Pueblo Brushfire Wednesday Afternoon
KOAA 5
View of the smoke plume from CSU Pueblo Wednesday afternoon.
Pueblo Brushfire Wednesday Afternoon
Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 18:14:58-04

PUEBLO, CO — A controlled burn Wednesday, that got out of control is now contained, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 3680 Verde Rd. which is south of Pueblo:

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire, which is located in a riverbed, had burned 10-20 acres. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office told News5 that the fire is now contained, and is approximately 5-7 acres in size.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is currently not threatening any structures.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards