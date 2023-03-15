Controlled burn gets out of control, now contained south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — A controlled burn Wednesday, that got out of control is now contained, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 3680 Verde Rd. which is south of Pueblo:

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire, which is located in a riverbed, had burned 10-20 acres. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office told News5 that the fire is now contained, and is approximately 5-7 acres in size.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is currently not threatening any structures.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.