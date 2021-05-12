Construction underway for a tiny home village for the homeless in Colorado Springs

A local organization, We Fortify, has come up with a proactive solution to help young adults who are homeless, or on the verge of losing their home.

Shelley Jensen, founder of the 501 c(3) nonprofit, has researched housing models for years.

Jensen came up with "Working Fusion at Mill Street."

The tiny home community is geared towards young adults, ages 18-25, in our community who face homelessness.

Home owners will be allowed to live in the home for up to two years, and are required to pay rent.

During their stay, tenants must be working and will have the opportunity to attend tailored programs, for whatever an individual's needs might be.

"Sometimes god gives you a little bit and expects a lot, so that's where we are at right now and trying to deliver on a heartwarming project like this," said Tracy Baker, Tiny Building Experts.

Each home will be move-in ready and fully furnished.

Austin and Tracy Baker are the builders behind the project, and they say in all of their projects, this has been the most emotional.

"Everyone needs help. That's what community does, you come together as a community to help those that are less fortunate, and who knows, what they might be able to do in the future and help back," said Austin Baker, Tiny Building Experts.

Jensen says it is her hope to have five of the eighteen houses in the ground by August 1.

"We are going to keep rolling with the punches, but we are going to get it done," said Jensen.

We Fortify We Fortify site plan for village

Construction has begun near the corner of W. Fountain Boulevard and S. Sierra Madre St.

