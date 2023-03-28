Construction begins on new school in a small southern Colorado town

WALSH, CO — Students and staff of the Walsh School District celebrated breaking ground on a new PK-12 School building Monday.

The new facility will be replacing the old and aged facility that the School District has said has now become too costly to maintain. The new 60,000-square-foot facilities will be built on the current junior/senior high school site, and all existing elementary and high-school buildings will remain in place during the build.

The new facilities will include updated learning environments, a library, vocational/agricultural shops, gyms, and a stage for presentations and large events.

Walsh School District Renderings from the proposed new Walsh PK-12 School building.

“We have an extremely tight-knit community, and I am ecstatic to see this project come to life and serve our staff and students for years to come,” said Corey Weiss, principal of Walsh Junior and Senior High School and superintendent of Walsh Public Schools. “This has been a longtime vision of ours, and we can’t wait to have a facility that sets our students up to truly soar.”

The building is being built and funded by local architectural firm, Wold Architects and Engineers in partnership with the Colorado Department of Education BEST grant program, which allocated $34 million to the district in 2021.

The district says that construction will take approximately 16 months to complete and plans to welcome students through the doors for the 2024-2025 school year.

