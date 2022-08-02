Construction begins on 100 percent fiber optic network in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Metronet, the nation's largest independently owned fiber optic company has begun construction of a new fiber optic network here in Colorado Springs.

The company has pledged $130 million in a fully funded investment in Colorado Springs and will plan on providing residents and businesses with access to Metronet's fiber optic internet.

Upon completion of the two-year project, Colorado Springs will join the growing list of cities that can be considered a "gigabit city" with amenities like multi-gigabit download speeds.

Construction has begun north of Dublin Blvd. and east of Union Blvd. in northern Colorado Springs. Residents can expect to see an influx of Metronet trucks throughout the city as construction continues.

Colorado Springs residents will be contacted 30 days before construction begins if they are located within a designated neighborhood. There will also be additional messaging in the form of yard signage to let residents know when construction will be beginning. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire from the community and is looking for people interested in local market management positions, sales, customer service professionals, and service technicians.

Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit. metronet.com/careers

_____

