Construction begins for new Whataburger location

COLORADO SPRINGS — Burger fans found another reason to rejoice on Wednesday. Whataburger began construction of its new storefront along the Interquest Corridor between I-25 and Voyager.

The location would be Whataburger's first in Colorado.

The chain won't be the only new burger joint getting attention in Colorado Springs. In-N-Out burger opened locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora last fall, leading to hours-long wait times.

News 5 is told that the restaurant will open later this year.

The burger chain also plans to open two more locations in Colorado Springs.

A proposal submitted to the city shows that BugerWorks plans to build another location at 6154 Vickie Lane, east of Powers and Dublin on Colorado Springs’ northeast side. Additionally, another proposal shows a third location planned at 5905 Constitution Ave., east of Powers and Constitution.

A timeline for when the restaurants will open is not known at this time.

Whataburger is a national chain that opened in 1950 as a roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Its headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas. It has expanded across the nation over the years including New Mexico and Arizona.

