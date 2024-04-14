Watch Now
Constitution shut down in both directions due to car crash

KOAA
Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 16:46:59-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) is currently responding to a car crash on Constitution Ave near Peterson Rd.

CHFD is asking drivers to watch out for emergency personnel and slowing traffic.

Constiution Ave is currently shut down in both directions.

Northbound Peterson Rd is also shut down.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently on-scene to manage traffic control.
