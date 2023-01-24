Connecting History: D11 students creating a virtual reality museum by 3D scanning alumni treasures

COLORADO SPRINGS— Palmer High School students got the first Artec 3D Leo Scanner in D11.

Students can digitize treasured memorabilia like the first-place Palmer High School basketball trophy from 1919.

"It's really cool that you can get something in real life to the computer, I mean it's like crazy," said Palmer High School junior, Pelayo Garrido.

Garrido is a foreign exchange student from Spain. He said he tells his family and friends all about his game programming class.

"This means a lot for me because, in Spain, we don't have classes like this," said Garrido.

Students work with the district's alumni association to get treasured items. Then each artifact is added to the district's virtual reality museum.

"They can check out certain artifacts that they wouldn't have seen without it so I think that's valuable," said Palmer High School junior Joe Visquez.

Students will be using the same 3D scanner to make the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum virtual too.

"I want them to be able to direct their future and I want them to be able to change the world," said the digital media studies teacher Sean Wybrant.

Wybrant said he got funding from the US Navy to make this happen.

