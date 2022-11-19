Congresswoman Boebert wins second term

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is heading back to Washington DC for a second term. Her margin of victory is fewer than 600 votes, small enough to trigger a recount under state law.

Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded the race Friday. The candidates each posted videos on social media in the last 24 hours, with Boebert claiming victory on Thursday night. Frisch gave his concession Friday morning.

Both candidates told supporters that a recount is unlikely to change the result.

"Past recounts in Colorado have resulted in far fewer being adjusted than anything that could affect the current outcome we're seeing tonight in this race," Boebert said in a video posted to her Twitter account.

We won!



I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

"The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small, very very small," Frisch said in a live video event posted to Facebook and later shared on YouTube.

Frisch made clear that while he supports a recount, his campaign didn't request it and he will not raise money from supporters because of it.

"It'd be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group, any other group to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount," Frisch said.

"Colorado elections are safe accurate and secure. Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and for other important causes and organizations."

Boebert said she looks forward with a Republican majority to addressing inflation, domestic energy production, border security and, "being a strong check on the White House."

"Thank you to every volunteer that made calls, knocked doors, and of course, to each of you that have entrusted me with your vote. I am honored to be your representative. I pray for you, and I am so grateful for you. God bless you tonight."

An election calendar posted on the Colorado Secretary of State's web page indicates that a statutory recount in any race must be complete by December 13, 2022.

Members of the 118th Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2023.