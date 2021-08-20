Congressman Doug Lamborn sends letter to Twitter CEO regarding Taliban speech

Congressman Doug Lamborn sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, August 17 pointing out potential bias involved in Twitter’s speech standards.

The letter lays out Lamborn’s concerns that Taliban spokesmen are allowed to use the platform, but former President Trump is not.

Congressman Lamborn issued the following statement:

"Twitter’s priorities are clear. They continue to maintain the ban on former President Trump but allow two Taliban spokesmen to use the platform. It is apparent that Twitter has political bias in its algorithms, which always seems to disadvantage conservatives. I am skeptical that Jack Dorsey and Twitter can adequately address my concerns. When Republicans take back the majority, we must hold Big Tech accountable for their actions."

