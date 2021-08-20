Watch
Congressman Doug Lamborn sends letter to Twitter CEO regarding Taliban speech

FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., speaks in the state Capitol in Denver. Lamborn filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in a last-ditch bid to get his name back on the GOP primary ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled he must be kicked off it because his campaign did not gather petitions correctly. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 20, 2021
Congressman Doug Lamborn sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, August 17 pointing out potential bias involved in Twitter’s speech standards.

The letter lays out Lamborn’s concerns that Taliban spokesmen are allowed to use the platform, but former President Trump is not.

Congressman Lamborn issued the following statement:

"Twitter’s priorities are clear. They continue to maintain the ban on former President Trump but allow two Taliban spokesmen to use the platform. It is apparent that Twitter has political bias in its algorithms, which always seems to disadvantage conservatives. I am skeptical that Jack Dorsey and Twitter can adequately address my concerns. When Republicans take back the majority, we must hold Big Tech accountable for their actions."

