Congressional Delegation tours military bases in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A delegation of state lawmakers were in Colorado Springs on Thursday afternoon getting updates on where local military bases stand on issues.

In wake of troops withdrawing from Afghanistan, members of our congressional delegation discussed how to move forward as a country, and how Colorado military plays an important role for the country's defense.

Congressman Doug Lamborn organized the delegation inviting Congressman Jason Crow and Senator Michael Bennett to the visit. The three got a tour of local military bases and had important conversations with commanders about how Colorado is crucial to the country's national defense. One of the topics was how to address threats on the United States.

"The work that is happening in Colorado is integral to make sure that we're staying ahead of those threats and we're matching the next generation of threats that we're going to see," said Representative Jason Crew, Colorado's Sixth Congressional District.

Lawmakers toured military bases including Buckley, Peterson, Schriever, Cheyenne Mountain and Fort Carson.

One of the other topics of conversation was the future of U.S. Space Command and its re-location. All three members of the congressional delegation were in agreement that the decision to relocate U.S. Space command to Alabama under the Trump administration was based on politics, not facts, and needs to be investigated.

Two separate investigations are underway right now, and when it's all said and done, they believe U.S. Space Command will remain in Colorado Springs.

"I believe that when those come back they are going to show that there was some flaws in how this process was handled. and that will give us the opportunity to re-open the process and do it right," said Congressman Doug Lamborn, U.S. Representative, Colorado's 5th District.

