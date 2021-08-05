Concerts in the Park series continues for the second half of summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 150 people enjoyed a free concert on Wednesday night at Bear Creek Regional Park on the west side of Colorado Springs.

It's part of El Paso County's concerts in the park series happening this summer.

On Wednesday, the academy jazz ensemble performed. It's a group of professional musicians including high school and college instructors and community members.

"It is so great to be able to have the community come out to a free event and enjoy some great music now with COVID times in the past people haven't been able to get out here your outside you can spread out bring a picnic and your blanket really enjoy some quality music," said El Paso County Recreation Coordinator Teresa Odello.

The concerts happen every week through the first week in September at both Bear Creek and Fox Run Parks. All concerts are free and will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2021 Concerts in the Park Schedule:

August 5: rock/blues/variety by the Hammerstadt Band at Fox Run Regional Park

August 11: jazz by the Swing Connection Big Band at Bear Creek Regional Park

August 12: country by Ashlee & the Longshot Revival Band at Homestead Ranch Regional Park

August 18: jazz by Jorica at Bear Creek Regional Park

August 19: jazz by Trip Ziegler Quartet at Fox Run Regional Park

August 25: jazz by Springs Contemporary Big Band at Bear Creek Regional Park

August 26: Americana variety/pop/bluegrass by Wirewood Station at Fox Run Regional Park

September 1: jazz by the Falconaires Alumni Band at Bear Creek Regional Park

September 2: pop/country/rock/variety by Inman Brothers Band at Fox Run Regional Park

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter