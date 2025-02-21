Concerned residents in Lamar finding dead birds in their yard, City of Lamar responds

LAMAR — Residents in Lamar are expressing growing concerns regarding dead birds in their yards.
The City responded by informing residents that the birds are a result of a "planned pesticide treatment" by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services employees to address the issue of European Starlings, an invasive bird species, in the area.
Multiple users on Facebook replied with their concerns to the post.
City leaders said that the "permitted treatment using DRC-1339" was used on Tuesday, February 18. The pesticide used, DRC-1339, is typically used for Wildlife Damage Management, according to the USDA.
The pesticide "controls damage" caused by specific species of the following birds:
- blackbirds
- grackles
- cowbirds
- starlings
- pigeons
- collared doves
- crows
- ravens
- magpies
- gulls
According to the USDA, DRC-1339 can be "corrosive to eyes and skin and the acute inhalation toxicity is unknown, but assumed to be Category I (most hazardous) by the EPA," but limited use of the pesticide means that risk of injury is low.
The city says that the pesticide does not pose any risk to people. News5 has reached out to USDA through multiple channels and is awaiting a response for more information about the spraying.
Officials say that any resident who finds dead birds can contact the USDA at (303)549-0669 and have them come to remove the birds, or residents can dispose of them themselves using rubber gloves.
