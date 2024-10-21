Concerned about utility base rate increases? Don't miss out on public hearing

Tuesday Colorado Springs City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed base rate increases for Colorado Springs Utilities.

Base rate increases are outside of gas and electricity. They fund construction, maintenance, and operations.

At the end of September Colorado Springs City Council approved seasonal electric and natural gas rate increases which ultimately will cost the average customer about $8.72 a month.

Utilities want to add $3.7 billion dollars in additional infrastructure over the next five years to meet the requirements of the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continue capital improvement projects.

Colorado Springs Utilities 5 year base rate increases

For all of us, that means we would pay an average of about $15 more a month or an estimated $168 a year. The base rate increases would be 6.5% for electric and water, 4% for natural gas, and 9% for wastewater for each year from 2025 to 2029.

The final vote will be next month on November 12. Tuesday's public hearing will be held during the city council meeting.

