Commuters can expect delays as 18-month-long Colorado Highway improvement project begins

The Colorado Department of Transportation is breaking ground today at 1:30 PM on a major improvement project for Colorado Highway 115.

The $40 million project is an attempt to improve road and bridge safety by adding passing lanes, reconstructing the rock creek bridge, and overall rehabilitating cracked and distressed pavement.

The 18-month-long project is expected to create major traffic pattern changes with CO 115 reducing to one lane in each direction starting this month.

“CO 115 is a vital route linking the area’s military bases, Canon City, Florence, Penrose, Pueblo West, and Colorado Springs. CDOT is committed to completing critical safety improvements on CO 115 as quickly as possible,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Crews are expected to primarily work during the daylight hours of Monday - Friday, however, night and weekend work are anticipated to expedite the process.

For additional information about this project:

Project hotline: 719-208-8650

Project email: co115@workzone.info

Project web page: https://www.codot.gov/projects/co115-colorado-springs-to-penrose

