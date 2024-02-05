Community steps in to help Brentwood Animal Hospital after vehicle crashes into building

DENVER — Neighbors are rallying around Brentwood Animal Hospital after a vehicle smashed into the building Friday night.

The incident occurred just after 9 PM at Bates and Federal. No serious injuries were reported.

Officials deemed the building structurally sound, so the animal hospital is now trying to rebuild while still serving the community.

All weekend long, longtime clients have offered up their help to clean up, sorting through patient files and wiping everything down.

Staff is asking for donations like boxes, cleaning supplies, an extra scale to replace the one destroyed in the crash, as well as items used during routine pet exams.

Though the crash destroyed one exam room, the second one remained untouched.

The animal hospital's three resident cats were also unharmed.

“We have people who have been here coming here since they were little children that are now adults bringing their pets here. We have people that come from very far away just to come here, so I feel very proud that our clinic is like that… all coming together,” said owner and president Sandra Foushee.

Despite the damage, the animal hospital says it will still be able to remain open for business.