Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Community Reacts to the IT Outage

How the Worldwide Outage is impacting the Colorado Springs Community.
PHONE.png
KOAA
Photo of the error image on the Starbucks app
PHONE.png
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 19, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Well we all rely on technology to do basic things in our lives, and we’re talking with you about how this IT outage put a stop to some very basic things. I looked into the issue and talked to the community about the impacts of the outage.

Katrina Spinelli is a Colorado Springs resident. She came to Starbucks to get her coffee but noticed her apps weren't working.

“It affected some banking apps for me, it affected, um I tried to open one of my airport apps, that one didn’t work. So, it’s definitely a big bummer when you can’t use half your phone,” she said.

She tells me that maybe our grandparents were on to something.

“It makes me think that our grandparents were right when they would keep money under their mattresses.”

It also impacted people wanting to catch a flight.

Brian Pinsker had a flight home to Atlanta. Now, he’s unsure when he will be able to take off.

“It does suck to be stranded in Colorado when I’m trying to get back home,” he said.

For more information about the impacts of the outage, watch the video above.

___



Sheriff: Colorado a cartel-welcoming state

Appellate court rules statute blocks sheriff from holding inmates for ICE

Teller County Sheriff discusses recent lawsuit ruling against them

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App