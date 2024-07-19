Community Reacts to the IT Outage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Well we all rely on technology to do basic things in our lives, and we’re talking with you about how this IT outage put a stop to some very basic things. I looked into the issue and talked to the community about the impacts of the outage.

Katrina Spinelli is a Colorado Springs resident. She came to Starbucks to get her coffee but noticed her apps weren't working.

“It affected some banking apps for me, it affected, um I tried to open one of my airport apps, that one didn’t work. So, it’s definitely a big bummer when you can’t use half your phone,” she said.

She tells me that maybe our grandparents were on to something.

“It makes me think that our grandparents were right when they would keep money under their mattresses.”

It also impacted people wanting to catch a flight.

Brian Pinsker had a flight home to Atlanta. Now, he’s unsure when he will be able to take off.

“It does suck to be stranded in Colorado when I’m trying to get back home,” he said.

