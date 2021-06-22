Community reactions to the city's recent shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS — National data shows a major increase in gun violence, including in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to four shootings in a matter of 48 hours last week.

Early Thursday morning, Gwendolyn Watson was shot and killed outside Woody's Bar and Grill.

Watson's nephew, Joshua Asborne, believes there is a much bigger problem with gun violence, and in some way it needs to be solved.

"She was a wonderful women with ten kids. She had a big impact on the community. Everyone on the south side knows Gwen," said Joshua Asborne.

Asborne has lived in Colorado Springs his entire life, but now as he looks down on his aunt's memorial, the crime in his neighborhood is something he's trying to make sense of.

"It has definitely gotten worse. There has been a lot of the unnecessary violence," said Asborne.

While Colorado Springs is witness to the crime, the United States falls victim to the rise in gun violence.

"It's just bad. People everywhere you go, it doesn't matter where you are," said Asborne.

According to Gun Violence Archive, more than 20,000 people have died from gun violence, so far this year

Nearly half of that number are homicides.

"There is gangs, drugs, guns, everything is everywhere, it's just about who can get access to it," said Asborne.

Asborne believes the solution starts with children.

"I want to have a big impact for the kids. I don't want someone else's momma out here or someone's father, brother, or sister," said Asborne.

The candles remain lit outside Woody's Bar and Grill as the community shows their support for Gwen and her family.

"Just put the guns down. The violence is not getting us anywhere," said Asborne.

