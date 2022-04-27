Community Notification: Sexually violent predator to be on supervised release in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator that has been released on parole.

In following Colorado Law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the Colorado Springs Police Department that Lloyd Bridges, Jr. will be released on supervised release, parole, and is registered at 2859 Casden Circle in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Lillie’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Lillie’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

Bridges was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault with physical force/violence- aggravated, in Fremont County in 2015 and of 2nd-degree assault-injury with a deadly Weapon, in El Paso County in 2020.

Bridges is described as a 36-year-old man, 6’1” tall, 185 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The CSPD will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Bridges registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Bridges is described as a 64-year-old man, 6’0” tall, 190 lbs., with a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Bridges is one of 19 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who resides in the community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

_____

