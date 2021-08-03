Community members in Monument concerned about possible development

MONUMENT — A proposed plan for a heavy industrial development project on Old Denver Rd in the Town of Monument was put on hold on Monday night.

More than 250 civilians showed up to Town Hall to voice their concerns about what could be the town's newest development west of I-25 and Baptist Rd.

The high number of community members exceeded capacity limits at Town Hall.

Neighbors tell News 5 they were notified in writing from the town that six warehouse buildings, the largest being 330 square feet.

Locals say the plan has changed since September of last year when they were told the land would be used as multi-use property.

They say it would be reckless and premature for the trustees to pass it tonight.

"We understand there is going to be development here, development is inevitable, it will happen. What our hope is that the town of Monument, Board of Trustees, the Planning Commission, is to recognize that this land can be put to use to benefit the entire community, not like an out-of-state developer like Bucknell," said Matt Brunk, concerned citizen.

The postponed hearing is scheduled for August 16th.

