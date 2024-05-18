Community leaders rallying for more pediatric mental health resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and community leaders in Colorado Springs are rallying to support the need for more pediatric mental health resources.

On Thursday, those leaders along with business executives gathered at the Ent Credit Union Headquarters to discuss ideas of support for improving pediatric mental health resources in the region.

The event was part of the credit union's month long "Catalyst for Children" fund-raising campaign.

Colorado Springs First Lady Abbey Mobolade was one of the guest speakers. She told News5 the hope for more resources will come through community partnerships.

"We have amazing things here, we just don't have enough of them," said Mobolade. "So, really, what I am hoping is that we are going to be able to grow our partnership and grow our collaboration and really kind of bring in and multiply our resources."

Other notable speakers at the event included Children's Hospital Colorado Region President Greg Raymond.

Since 2019, Ent Credit Union has helped to raise nearly $2 million to Children's Colorado for mental health services, including the following:



crisis intervention

staffing

research

