Community invited to attend service for unclaimed veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The public is invited to attend the committal service and interment for unclaimed veteran, USAF Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman.

Kaufman will be laid to rest on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

"We are requesting the public to be in attendance to honor this Veteran and his service to this country," said a spokesperson for the Pikes Peak and Fort Lyon National Cemeteries.

