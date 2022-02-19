Community helps wounded police officer pay for his wedding

COLORADO SPRINGS — An injured Colorado Springs Police Officer and his longtime girlfriend will be getting help from the community to help pay for their wedding.

Officer Cem Duzel was shot in the head in 2018 when he responded to a call about gunfire. Officer Duzel spent months in a hospital and then a year doing rehabilitation, after he was released he also had to continue his recovery with speech therapy.

Officer Duzel was awarded the Purple Heart Award in 2019 for his courage. He still works every day toward his new normal, but sadly, due to his injures, he had to retire from the force.

However, some good news is he recently proposed to his girlfriend, Layne! The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs (CSPF) is asking the community to come together to help pay for their wedding and honeymoon.

