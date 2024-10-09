Community hears possible changes coming to Pikes Peak Library District Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, the public had a chance to hear about possible changes coming to the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD).

The Board of Trustees is looking at the following three recommendations:



closing the Rockrimmon and Ruth Holley Library Branches

asking voters to increase funding to keep both but move the Ruth Holley Branch closer to Powers Boulevard

ask voters to increase funding to keep both open and add a new location on Powers Boulevard

Matt Sahin, the Property Owner of the Rockrimmon Branch says he's willing to lower the rent to keep the library doors open.

"(The) library is close to my heart, I want to keep it," said Sahin. "I bought the second place in Cheyenne Plaza in 2018 because it had a library. I want to keep the libraries open as much as I can help."

Members of the Board of Trustees will discuss these options at its upcoming monthly meeting.

