Community gathers to remember fallen K-9 Deputy Jinx

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The community gathered Tuesday to honor K-9 Jinx. He died in the line of duty one year ago today.

The remembrance ceremony was held at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tuesday morning.

Last April, Jinx was killed in a shooting in Manitou Springs. He was 3 years old and had been serving in the department since March 2020. Jinx's handler Deputy Ronnie Hancock says Jinx's sacrifice saved the lives of three officers that day.

"Jinx was not just a dog, he was my partner. And I could always trust on him when it came time to do his job he did it very well. And that night he sacrificed for me and three other officers so we could go home to our families. And I'll never forget that. Jinx will always live on with me", said Deputy Hancock.

Deputy Hancock is now working with a new K-9 named Stix. He says he's excited to see Stix's future and what he will do to keep the community safe.

The former family of Jinx has called for harsher penalties for those who hurt or kill K-9 officers and have worked with state lawmakers to begin to draft a bill. Right now, according to Colorado Springs Police, the crime is obstructing a police dog which is a misdemeanor.

