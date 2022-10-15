Community gathers to recognize White Cane Safety Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, October 15th, is National White Cane Safety Day. National White Cane Safety Day was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

It recognizes the accomplishments of people who are blind and visually impaired, and the white cane as a symbol of independence.

The White Cane is an essential tool that gives them the ability to achieve a full and independent life and allows them to move freely and safely from place to place.

Today students and staff of the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind celebrated in Acacia Park with music performances, games, and art displays.

The outing also served to educate the community about the challenges and triumphs of being blind but more importantly, it gave students a sense of empowerment.

Robin Tueting spoke with KOAA News5 about the importance of what White Cane represents.

