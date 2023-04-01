Watch Now
Communities come together to help firefighters and each other as fire rages on

The 403 Fire is burning about 8 miles south of Lake George, just west of the Park and Teller County lines. Firefighters say it's burned about 1200 acres so far and there's no containment. It's grown about 200 acres since yesterday, and the strong winds are making it very tough for firefighters. News 5's Maggie Bryan has been in Teller County all day talking with people in the area.
TELLER COUNTY, CO — Images of community and caring continue to outpour from the Teller County and Park County areas as the 403 Fire continues to burn on.

The communities of Florissant, Lake George, Divide, and Woodland Park have come together to set up evacuation sites, and donations to help firefighters and evacuees.

The Lake George Fire District Friday, which is helping out with this fire has been taking in donations for crews from people in the area and strangers who simply heard about the fire.

The Teller County Sheriff's office says 123 people are out fighting this fire and that's a lot of mouths to feed and hydrate.

"We're just so thankful for what they're doing. And he's, you know, really hard conditions. People are really stepping up", said Park County resident Russ Roedema "They look tired. But they were very grateful. Yeah, very grateful. And they're getting re-energized."

With the support of the community behind them The Lake George Fire District is receiving hundreds of donated items, from eyedrops to chapstick cases of water and protein bars, all for crews working on this fire.

Members and volunteers of the Dawn of Hope Ranch in Florissant are also making sure departments are fed daily.

"We'll be serving them dinner tonight at all the different stations here. And then we'll do breakfast lunch and dinner tomorrow as well" said, Jesse Laughlin with the Dawn of Hope Ranch. "It's cool to see everybody actually trying to pull together and help. It's awesome. It lets us know there's more of a community and then I think some people think".

They say they will be here to help as long as the fire is burning.

As of Saturday, the Lake Geroge Protection District is still accepting donations at this time and is looking for more snacks, they say they have enough eye drops, and water.
