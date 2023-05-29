Communities across southern Colorado remember the fallen this Memorial Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — This Memorial Day, communities across southern Colorado remembered and honored fallen veterans and the sacrifices they have made for the United States of America.

Locally, multiple ceremonies and services were held honoring veterans in the Pikes Peak Area. Monday morning at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery a service was held honoring the fallen.

Family, friends, and the community joined the speakers in honoring and remembering the more than 6,000 service members laid to rest at the cemetery. You can view the full ceremony below.

2023 Pikes Peak National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

In the Home of Heroes, the Pueblo River Walk Memorial Day Celebration and ceremonies at the Pueblo Roselawn Cemetery were held to remember all the sacrifices of the fallen service members of Pueblo.

Kicking off at 10 a.m. was the Butch Chavez Memorial Day Ruck at the Roselawn Cemetery and Memorial Gardens. Butch Chavez was a Pueblo local Vietnam Veteran who spent much of his life advocating for veterans and focused on creating a POW-MIA memorial in Pueblo.

Another Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Veterans Bridge on the Pueblo River Walk Monday. With remarks from U.S. Army Veteran Paul Hendrickson, posting of the colors from the Pueblo Fire Department, and National Anthem performed by Brandi Halvorson.

