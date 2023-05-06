Comings and goings at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Zoo is mourning the loss of two of its long-time residents Friday.

According to Instagram posts from the zoo, staff are mourning the loss of two long-time residents, Natasha a female North American Elk, and Piglet a female African Penguin.

Natasha spent her entire life with the Pueblo Zoo being born there in 2002.

Pueblo Zoo Piglet lived a great 26 year life.

Piglet, an African penguin, was born at the Maryland Zoo in July 1996 and came to the Pueblo Zoo in Dec. 2007. She hatched multiple chicks with her companion, Maverick.

Keeper Felipe Courtesy of Keeper Felipe

Although the zoo is mourning Natasha and Piglet, they are excited to announce a new member to the zoo family!

Gio and Killa are a Cotton-top tamarin pair at the Pueblo Zoo. On Sun. April 30, the two welcomed a new member to their family. The gender and name of the new baby will be released soon! The Pueblo Zoo asks that you keep noises low when you enter the Rainforest to not disturb the baby.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.