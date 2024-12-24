Comfort Dental hosts 39th Annual Care Day

COLORADO — On Monday, December 23, Comfort Dental hosted its 39th Annual Care Day - providing free dental care to thousands of people, nationally.

The company began its care day in 1984 and has 140 offices across the county.

The services are available from 7:30 a.m. to noon., where people come in to get a range of dental services for free.

No appointments are necessary, and service is provided on a first-come first-serve basis.

In 2023, Care Day allowed over 3,500 people across the 140 offices to receive free dental services. This year, the number grew to over 4,000 people, nationally.





