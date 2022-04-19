Comcast announces new free wi-fi areas in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Comcast announced it will install a dozen new "Lift Zone" facilities in Colorado Springs which will provide students and adults with free wi-fi.

The facilities in Colorado Springs include:

LIFT ZONE



ADDRESS CITY Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region – E.A. Tutt Club 1455 S Chelton Rd Colorado Springs Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region – El Pomar Club 805 Praderia Ave Colorado Spring Deerfield Hills Community Center 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd Colorado Springs Hillside Community Center 925 S Institute St Colorado Springs Meadows Park Community Center 1943 S El Paso Ave Colorado Springs Stratmoor Hills Community Center 2027 B St Colorado Springs Westside Community Center 1628 W Bijou St Colorado Springs Red Shield Corps Community Center 908 Yuma St Colorado Springs Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center 530 Communication Cir Colorado Springs Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado 4223 Royal Pine Dr Colorado Springs Southeast & Armed Services YMCA 2190 Jet Wing Dr Colorado Springs

The Lift Zones are aimed to help students and adults who need assistance accessing the internet for "critical resources."

“Increased opportunities of support have become easier for our community to access through our Lift Zone facility,” said Monica Martinez, Executive Director, The Fax Partnership. “The Lift Zone not only allows community members to complete online resource applications in our facility and ask questions in real-time but allows service providers in our portfolio of support to leverage these services too.”

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center recently became involved with the Lift Zone project, they say the free high-speed wi-fi will help military families be able to access virtual therapy and support groups offered at the center.

Mt. Carmel also says that the Lift Zone will be a place for veterans to stop in and access the other online resources needed to transition out of the military or find financial assistance and other education programs.

Comcast also says many Lift Zones will receive laptops and other smart devices to help better serve the community. However, it's unknown at this time if any of the Colorado Springs' locations will have these extra features.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.