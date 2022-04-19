Watch
Comcast announces new free wi-fi areas in Colorado Springs

Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 23:22:33-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Comcast announced it will install a dozen new "Lift Zone" facilities in Colorado Springs which will provide students and adults with free wi-fi.

The facilities in Colorado Springs include:

LIFT ZONE

ADDRESSCITY
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region – E.A. Tutt Club1455 S Chelton RdColorado Springs
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region – El Pomar Club805 Praderia AveColorado Spring
Deerfield Hills Community Center4290 Deerfield Hills RdColorado Springs
Hillside Community Center925 S Institute StColorado Springs
Meadows Park Community Center1943 S El Paso AveColorado Springs
Stratmoor Hills Community Center2027 B StColorado Springs
Westside Community Center1628 W Bijou StColorado Springs
Red Shield Corps Community Center908 Yuma StColorado Springs
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center530 Communication CirColorado Springs
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado4223 Royal Pine DrColorado Springs
Southeast & Armed Services YMCA2190 Jet Wing DrColorado Springs

The Lift Zones are aimed to help students and adults who need assistance accessing the internet for "critical resources."

“Increased opportunities of support have become easier for our community to access through our Lift Zone facility,” said Monica Martinez, Executive Director, The Fax Partnership. “The Lift Zone not only allows community members to complete online resource applications in our facility and ask questions in real-time but allows service providers in our portfolio of support to leverage these services too.”

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center recently became involved with the Lift Zone project, they say the free high-speed wi-fi will help military families be able to access virtual therapy and support groups offered at the center.

Mt. Carmel also says that the Lift Zone will be a place for veterans to stop in and access the other online resources needed to transition out of the military or find financial assistance and other education programs.

Comcast also says many Lift Zones will receive laptops and other smart devices to help better serve the community. However, it's unknown at this time if any of the Colorado Springs' locations will have these extra features.

