Combat veterans deliver baskets to moms in Florence

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Colorado Springs delivered Mother's Day gift baskets to moms at the Colorado State Veterans nursing home in Florence Sunday.

The bikers spent their weekend making the baskets to surprise the ladies at the Bruce McCandless Community Living Center.

The basket delivery was part of a planned Poker Run for the group which stopped at several veteran memorials.

The group is planning a similar event for Father's Day.

NOTE: The broadcast version of this story attached to this story incorrectly identifies the group as the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club.

