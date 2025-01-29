Colorado's school choice law allows parents to choose the school their child goes to regardless of school zone

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado law has been on the books for three decades allowing parents to choose which public school their child goes to, even if they do not live near that school.

It is School Choice Week, and parents have a lot of choices when it comes to education.

If you're a parent trying to decide, it's now time to weigh the options.

Faith Gregory tells News5 how having the option to choose a school that was best for her as a student is now helping her as a parent. An option other states do not have.

"I see what it's like to not be able to choose, and my eyes have been opened into a whole other way where I didn't realize how important it was," she said.

Cat Hendrix is the program director for Parents Challenge, a nonprofit that helps families navigate their school choice options.

"Options, options, options. There are so many. The student benefits because parents become an advocate for their student, and what they realize they don't realize is when you become an advocate for your own student, you're actually advocating for all the other kids in that class? All the other kids in that school, and it's really what changes the needle," she tells us.

For Faith, it is her first time checking out schools for her son.

"I think that everyone should have a right to choose where they go to school. I think that that is 100% a right. I think that everyone should see what they're doing here and adapt to that."

The choice window is open, but the applications and deadlines change depending on what school you want your student to go to. Parents can check the website of their school of choice to learn about those deadlines.

