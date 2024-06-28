Colorado's MacKinnon wins Hart and Lindsay awards as the NHL's top player

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was the big winner at Thursday's NHL awards show, taking home the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's MVP as the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as decided by the NHL Players Association. Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard was selected as the league's top rookie, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks was named winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the top defenseman.

