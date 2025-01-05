Coloradoans predict the final score of the long-awaited Broncos vs. Chiefs game

WATCH:

The Broncos and Chiefs face off Sunday with Denver's season on the line.

With such big implications on Sunday's NFL slate, many around town are planning to watch the games closely.

If they win, they're in the playoffs but they would go in as the seven-seed.

Our photojournalist Cassime Joseph went around and asked some local Bronco fans how they're feeling about their chances tomorrow.

With the Cincinnati Bengals winning Saturday night, the Broncos have to win.





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.