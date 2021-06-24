Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame accepting nominations of extraordinary women in our state

Do you know an extraordinary woman in Colorado? Denver7 is proud to partner with the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame which is now accepting nominations for the 2022 class of women to be inducted into the Hall. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame is looking for women who are not only accomplished in their professions and/or the community but who also have raised the bar, set a new standard, opened or widened the opportunities for others and, through their positive accomplishments, have led the way for future generations.

"The board of directors of the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame is passionate about honoring and recognizing the women of Colorado – both contemporary and historical – that have made a significant contribution to our State,” said Barb Beckner, board chair of the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame.

A mix of both contemporary and historical inductees will be selected and then celebrated at an induction gala in 2022. A selection committee of diverse community members from across Colorado will make the difficult decisions as to who will be inducted into the next class of inductees. The following criteria are used to evaluate nominees:

Made enduring contributions in their field

Elevated the status of women/girls

Helped open new frontiers for women and society

Have a strong connection to Colorado

Past inductees have come from every aspect of our community – from the arts, business, science, education, activism, legal, social justice, politics, medical, agriculture, community leadership and more. Click here for more information on past inductees.

Visit the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame website for full details and nomination tips, as well as to download forms and help nominate the next class of inductees into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame. Anyone is eligible to nominate, and documents are available in both English and Spanish.

