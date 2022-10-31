Watch Now
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center hosts Howl-O-Ween event

Ryan LeCompte
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center's Howl-O-Ween event
Posted at 7:53 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 21:53:53-04

DIVIDE, CO — The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide got into the Halloween spirit Sunday night in a very Colorado way.

The Howl-O-Ween event featured the wolves at the sanctuary getting their very own Halloween treat for dinner, a meat filled pumpkin. Event participants also enjoyed a bonfire with refreshments.

The next event at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is a Thanksgiving turkey toss. That goes from 9am to 11am on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24th). The sanctuary's wolves, coyotes, and foxes all get turkey dinners. Reservations are required to attend events at the center. Tickets are $40 for those 12 and older, $20 for kids ages 6 to 11.

Reservations can be made by phone at (719) - 687 - 9742. You can also visit the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center's website for more information.
