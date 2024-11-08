Watch Now
Colorado Violent Offender Task Force asks for the public's help to find fugitive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Marshall's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in Colorado Springs is seeking the public's help in finding fugitive Jesus Arviso.

Arviso is wanted by the Denver Police Department for an arrest warrant for 1st-degree murder.

Police say that Arviso has family in Alamosa Colorado as well as ties to New Mexico.

He is considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement authorities.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit a tip to usmarshals.gov or call 1-877-926-8332.
