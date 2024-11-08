Colorado Violent Offender Task Force asks for the public's help to find fugitive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Marshall's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in Colorado Springs is seeking the public's help in finding fugitive Jesus Arviso.

Arviso is wanted by the Denver Police Department for an arrest warrant for 1st-degree murder.

The COVOTF in #ColoradoSprings is seeking the public's help in finding #fugitive Jesus ARVISO, who is #wanted by @DenverPolice for 1st degree #murder.Anyone with info can submit a tip to https://t.co/Mr44o8NSKG or call 1-877-926-8332. #FugitiveFriday pic.twitter.com/U8l3nybIxD — U.S. Marshals Service Denver (@USMSDenver) November 8, 2024

Police say that Arviso has family in Alamosa Colorado as well as ties to New Mexico.

He is considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement authorities.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can submit a tip to usmarshals.gov or call 1-877-926-8332.

___





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.