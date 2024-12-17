Colorado Universal Preschool Registration opens for the 2025-2026 school year

Colorado Universal Preschool registration opened on Tuesday, December 17.
The program, also known as Universal Pre-K (UPK), allows families to register their children for up to 15 free hours of preschool.
To qualify, children must be in the year before they are eligible for kindergarten. The funding will include schooling from August through May. Families are still able to choose schools for their children.
According to the UPK, three types of licensed providers are participating in the program:
- Community-Based
- School District-Based
- Home-Based
Children can also register for school districts with 3-year-old programs and Special Education Administrative Units (AUs) that correspond with their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).
Families also have the opportunity to purchase more schooling hours.
If available funding exists, children who qualify as "in poverty," could be eligible for additional schooling services. The income qualifications are determined by the Federal Poverty Guideline (FPG).
Students and families can begin registering for the 2025-2026 school year on Tuesday, December 17, at noon.
Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue
Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.