Colorado Universal Preschool Registration opens for the 2025-2026 school year

Colorado Universal Preschool registration opened on Tuesday, December 17.

The program, also known as Universal Pre-K (UPK), allows families to register their children for up to 15 free hours of preschool.

To qualify, children must be in the year before they are eligible for kindergarten. The funding will include schooling from August through May. Families are still able to choose schools for their children.

According to the UPK, three types of licensed providers are participating in the program:



Community-Based

School District-Based

Home-Based

Children can also register for school districts with 3-year-old programs and Special Education Administrative Units (AUs) that correspond with their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).

Families also have the opportunity to purchase more schooling hours.

If available funding exists, children who qualify as "in poverty," could be eligible for additional schooling services. The income qualifications are determined by the Federal Poverty Guideline (FPG).

Students and families can begin registering for the 2025-2026 school year on Tuesday, December 17, at noon.





