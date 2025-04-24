Colorado trade schools see enrollment rise as national numbers expected to climb

PUEBLO — Choosing a career is one of life’s biggest decisions. For many, switching paths later in life often means starting over with finances front and center.

That’s one reason trade schools are seeing a surge in interest across the country.

IntelliTec College, a trade school that has three campuses across Colorado, reports enrollment is on the rise. A 2025 study from the market research agency Validated Insights Inc. predicts trade school enrollment across the U.S. will continue to grow steadily over the next five years.

“I think it is due to that simple fact of quick education, quick certification, as well as that employment support,” said Peggy Rayburn, Group Director of Operations for IntelliTec and Euphoria Colleges.

IntelliTec College offers a wide range of programs, including HVAC, automotive technology, nursing assistant training, and computer systems technology.

Among its current students is Ryan Knock, a U.S. Air Force veteran pursuing a certification in massage therapy at IntelliTec College’s Pueblo campus.

"I would love to set up my own practice," said Knock.

Knock’s path hasn’t been linear. He earned a bachelor’s of science degree, then served in the military, and later spent nearly seven years paying off student loans even with the help of the G.I. Bill, he said.

“It was definitely a thorn in your side, throughout the majority of the coming into your adult life,” he said.

Now, Knock says returning to school through a trade program offers something his previous educational experience didn’t.

“I feel a trade school is definitely the way to go. One: The cost, and two: you’re just focused on that career,” he said.

Rayburn says all three IntelliTec College campuses located in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Grand Junction are seeing this shift firsthand.

“We did see an uptick in enrollment in all of our campuses,” she said.

She points to affordability, accelerated learning programs, and job placement support as the top drivers. But Rayburn adds that choosing the right college or university still boils down to doing your homework.

“When a student is looking at ‘What do I want to do with my future coming out of high school?’ Or looking at changing a career, they really need to say, 'What do I want to do, and what is needed so that I can ensure when I graduate, I’m going to have a job… I’m going to be able to pay back those loans,’” said Rayburn.

For Knock, the decision to pursue massage therapy is personal.

“Massage therapy, the program I'm currently in, is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life…” he said.

Now, with a new skill set in progress, that dream and a debt-free future feels within reach.

“Just a trade school in general, I feel like it’s a lot more manageable for people as you’re getting a skill set to be able to start paying it off kind of immediately,” said Knock.

