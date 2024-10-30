Colorado Tourism Office awards 16 tourism markets statewide with grants to encourage tourism improvements

COLORADO — The Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) has announced awards for 16 different tourist markets across Colorado. The CTO established the Tourism Marketing Grant program in 2001 as an effort to create more sustainable tourism throughout the state.

The program strives to promote sustainable tourism that emphasizes maximum economic benefits to the state.

This year's grants total $592,525. Below you can find a list of grants that will be implemented in Southern Colorado.

City of Trinidad ($40,000): to support a tourism website redesign for Trinidad.

Colorado Cross Country Ski Association ($49,300): to develop and promote a mobile app for potential visitors.

Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau ($40,000): to support a multimedia marketing campaign.

Fremont County Tourism Council ($40,000): to grow an influencer program for online engagement.

Huerfano County ($29,985): to fund the filming showcase key points of interest, including the Scenic Highway of Legends, Cuchara Mountain Park, and other local businesses.

Lake County - Opera 403 ($38,000): to expand awareness of the Colorado Historic Opera House Circuit and support cultural and heritage tourism in local communities.

Lake County - Trails 132 ($10,240): to inform residents and visitors of year-round opportunities.

Pikes Peak Country Attractions Association ($50,000): to refresh their website for better user experience.

The CTO Director, Timothy Wolfe voiced his support for the growing tourism market, and how it can be used to benefit residents.

"The Colorado Tourism Office is excited to announce the recipients of this year's Tourism Marketing Grants, empowering a diverse range of organizations across the state to elevate Colorado’s profile as a top-tier travel destination."





"By increasing our matching support, we’re helping our partners create more impactful and sustainable marketing campaigns that benefit not only our tourism economy but also the well-being of our residents and natural resources."

For a full list of the awarded grants, visit the official Colorado Tourism Office site.

The implementation of the grants will begin in January 2025.

___





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.