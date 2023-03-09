Colorado Supreme Court appoints Judge Gregory J. Styduhar to Chief Judge of Pueblo 10th Judicial District

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado Supreme Court announced the appointment of a new Chief Judge in Pueblo's 10th Judicial District.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright appointed Hon. Gregory J. Styduhar as Chief Judge. Styduhar is replacing Hon. Deborah Eyler, who was appointed Chief Judge in 2012 and will be retiring from the position on April 29th, 2023.

“Chief Judge Eyler’s tenure as a judicial officer, starting with her service as a magistrate and family court facilitator in 2003, is a testament to her dedication to public service, and we wish her the best in retirement,” Chief Justice Boatright said.

Judge Styduhar has already had a long career in the Pueblo area. Studyhar was sworn in as District Court judge in February 2020 following his serving as a magistrate in the 10th Judicial District since 2017.

Styduhar has also served as the Pueblo County Attorney and an Assistant City Attorney for Pueblo following the eight years of his time in private practice.

As Chief Judge, Styduhar will serve as the administrative head of the 10th Judicial District, who will be responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer, and clerk of the court. Studyer will also be making sure the business of the court is done efficiently and effectively.

