Colorado State Patrol: Top 5 counties with most speeding citations in low-speed zones

COLORADO — Colorado State Patrol has a warning for all drivers about the importance of slowing down in low-speed zones.

Low-speed zones are areas like construction and school zones that have lower speed limits and high visibility warning devices.

State patrol listed the top five counties for speeding citations in low-speed zones for 2023.

El Paso County came in at number one with 222 citations. Larimer (131), Adams (127), Mesa (111), and Garfield (88) also made the top five.

El Paso County had more citations than any other county and state patrol says data from Colorado State Troopers alone showed 1,237 citations which they say is a 12% increase from the 2022 numbers (1102) of citations troopers handed out.

Granted El Paso County is also the most populous county in the state. So we wanted to take a look at the citations per capita for every 100,000 residents of each county. The data tells a bit of a different story.

Garfield County: ≈ 141 Citations per 100,000 people

Mesa County: ≈ 70 Citations per 100,000 people

Larimer County: ≈ 36 Citations per 100,000 people

El Paso County: ≈ 25 Citations per 100,00 people

Adams County: ≈ 24 Citations per 100,00 people

The state patrol says speeding is one of the most common types of aggressive driving the agency sees. State patrol says that because of these stats it is important for pedestrians to do the following even though it may be common sense:



Cross in designated areas. If designated crosswalks or traffic control personnel are available, this is where pedestrians should cross the road.



If designated crosswalks or traffic control personnel are available, this is where pedestrians should cross the road. Make eye contact. Before crossing a street, try to establish eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you before proceeding.



Before crossing a street, try to establish eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you before proceeding. Stay Alert. Put away distractions such as headphones and smartphones. Focus on your surroundings and be aware of potential hazards.



Put away distractions such as headphones and smartphones. Focus on your surroundings and be aware of potential hazards. Stay patient. School zones and construction zones can be congested and noisy. Wait for your turn to cross safely and follow signage and warning devices.

Drivers should be aware and take more time to get to their destination, the Colorado Department of Transportation is continuing to urge drivers to be extra vigilant, just days after two Colorado Department of Transportation workers lost their lives in a low-speed zone after they were fixing a sign along US Highway 6.

