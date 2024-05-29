Colorado State Patrol seeking public's help in Pueblo hit-and-run

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Patrol is asking the public to watch for a black Dodge Magnum.

According to the state patrol, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident along Highway 50 near McCullock Boulevard. The state patrol says the vehicle was traveling eastbound along Highway 50 when it collided with another car.

The Magnum then left the accident, the car possibly had damage along the front bumper and potentially had white paint on it from the vehicle it crashed into. The car also was described as experiencing some paint chipping.

The state patrol did not give other details, such as a license plate number at the time of publishing this article.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact investigator Clark with the CSP and you can reach out by dialing CSP or 277.

