Colorado State Patrol seeking public help in fatal Costilla County hit-and-run case

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is seeking the public's help in solving a fatal hit-and-run case in southern Colorado.
Troopers say they were called to assist in an investigation of the hit-and-run on Wednesday, Mar. 27, around 6:20 a.m. It happened along eastbound Highway 160 at mile marker 265.
This is about 7 miles east of the town of Fort Garland located in Costilla County. The state patrol says an unidentified vehicle struck and killed a 66-year-old man.
CSP believes the vehicle has a damaged windshield and hood.
If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (719) 589-9591. You can reference case number 5B240265.
