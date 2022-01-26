Colorado state patrol searching for multiple people who fled the scene of a serious crash

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — Colorado State Patrol troopers are searching for multiple passengers who fled the scene of a serious crash in Las Animas County.

According to CSP's Twitter, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night. It happened on Highway 350 right by the border of Otero and Las Animas Counties.

CSP says that at least four people were taken to the hospital and that three of them had serious injuries. CSP said that the vehicle had other passengers in it, but they currently don't know how many. CSP says that a search indicated that those other passengers left the scene, but troopers were not able to locate them after several hours of searching.

On Wednesday morning, CSP says that a teenage boy was found near the scene and had injuries consistent with the crash. He is currently being cared for and in contact with family in another state.

CSP says that based on evidence, they believe there are other people who were involved in the crash that are still missing and are possibly hurt.

A search is actively underway led by the Otero Sheriffs Office with assistance from CSP and multiple agencies.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Otero Sheriffs Office.

News 5 does not know what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

