Colorado State Patrol responds to fatal crash near Peyton on Sunday

EL PASO COUNTY, CO. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal crash in El Paso County on Sunday afternoon.

According to CSP, the crash happened at Elbert Road and Murphy Place, near Peyton, around 1:00 p.m.

State Patrol says that initial reports say a Ram 3500 and a Chevy Suburban collided near the intersection.

The passenger from the Ram was transported to the hospital, but the driver remained on the scene of the accident.

One person in the Suburban was airlifted to a hospital, but two of the occupants died on the scene.

The cars are blocking the intersection, and both roads will be closed for investigation. There's no timeline for when the road will reopen.

It's being investigated by CSP, and if anyone witnessed the crash but hasn't reported it to investigators, please contact dispatch at (719)544-2424.





