Colorado State Patrol responds to an accident that sent one to the hospital with serious injuries Monday night

Posted at 9:56 PM, Oct 31, 2022
CIMARRON HILLS, CO — The Cimmarron Hills Fire Department responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian Monday night.

The call came in around 7:00 pm and was located at Constitution and Peterson.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed that one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

It is currently unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.
