Colorado State Patrol responds to an accident that sent one to the hospital with serious injuries Monday night

CIMARRON HILLS, CO — The Cimmarron Hills Fire Department responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian Monday night.

The call came in around 7:00 pm and was located at Constitution and Peterson.

CHFD responding to an auto-pedestrian accident, Peterson/Constitution. Please watch for emergency vehicles. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) November 1, 2022

Colorado State Patrol confirmed that one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

It is currently unclear if speed, alcohol, or drugs were a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.