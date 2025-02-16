Colorado State Patrol investigating seven separate deadly crashes over the weekend, one in southern Colorado

COLORADO — This holiday weekend, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reports that there have been seven fatal crashes throughout Colorado.

One crash happened near Fort Carson on Sunday morning.

According to CSP, troopers were dispatched to a two-car and pedestrian crash on southbound I-25 at 6:24 a.m.

Troopers say that a Volvo VNL was pulling a trailer on southbound I-25 this morning, where a Dodge Ram was parked on the right shoulder with the hazards on.

The driver of the truck was in front of his vehicle when the Volvo lost control of their car and hit the right side of the rear of the truck.

As a result, the truck was pushed into the driver.

The truck continued traveling south off the right side of the road, but the driver remained on the right shoulder. An off-duty firefighter stopped and "rendered aid" to the driver.

He was transported to UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs, where he died from his injuries.

The southbound lanes at Exit 132 were closed for approximately five and a half hours before they were reopened.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is still investigating the situation.

"When driving in winter driving conditions, we want folks to take the warnings from law enforcement, department of transportation and the news meteorologists seriously."



"This weekend has left dozens of families with broken hearts. Winter conditions require drivers to reduce their speed, increase their stopping distances and use extra caution. Quick maneuvers won't work in winter conditions." Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

There were additional crashes this weekend in Elbert County, Park County, Adams County, Archuleta County, Garfield County, and Adams County.





El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes some of its finest with the Ken Jordan award An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy is taking home the Ken Jordan Award for DUI enforcement, Deputy Joshua Offutt is the winner of the 19th annual award. El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes some of its finest with the Ken Jordan award

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.