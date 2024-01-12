Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal accident along Highway 45 in early morning hours Friday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday morning.

According to the state patrol, the accident involving an SUV and a pole occurred at the intersection of Highway 45 and West 11 Street north of the Pueblo Zoo around 3:38 a.m.

State patrol says that the vehicle had three people inside at the time of the accident and one of those people has died. The condition of the other two is unknown at this time.

Southbound Highway 45 was shut down for several hours at the intersection as law enforcement investigated the accident. According to the Colorado State Patrol, a leftbound lane has since been reopened to allow the flow of traffic and crews should be cleaning up shortly.

It is unclear at this time if speed, alcohol, or drugs are considered factors in this crash.



