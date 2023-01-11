Colorado State Patrol investigating a deadly crash on I-25 Northbound Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY — According to the Colorado State Patrol, a crash on I-25 Northbound left one person dead on Wednesday.

The call came in around 11:30 am and was reported as a crash on I-25 Northbound leaving the right lane closed between CO 16 and South Academy Boulevard.

#I25 northbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. Slower speeds advised. Use caution and watch for emergency responders. https://t.co/FbHYzztSSK — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 11, 2023

After reaching out to Colorado State Patrol, they confirmed that a box truck had veered off the road and down an embankment after striking a guard rail, killing the passenger, a 44-year-old man.

The driver of the truck a 41-year-old man was extracted from the vehicle with serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Colorado State Patrol is asking for people to use caution as emergency crews will be in the area investigating the scene.

